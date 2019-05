Peter T. Caires

Peter T. Caires, 94, passed away at 4:21 a.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Masonic services at 9:45 a.m. by Wood River Masonic Lodge No. 1610. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Rev. Jerry McCaskey officiating. Burial will follow at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.