Phillip Floyd Sandberg

Phillip Floyd Sandberg, 79, passed away at 5 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home in Alton.

Per his wishes, his body was donated to Washington University in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.