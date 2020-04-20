Phyllis “Wiggy” Walker

Phyllis “Wiggy” Walker, 79, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at her residence.

Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive-through visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.