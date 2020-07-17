Phyllis Jean (Wright) Mir

Phyllis Jean Mir, 75, of Godfrey, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she attended grade school, was baptized and confirmed, was lectern, Eucharistic minister, member of the Altar Society and Parish Council. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

