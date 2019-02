Phyllis Margaret Kane

Phyllis Margaret Kane, 95, of Salem, Ill., passed away at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Private visitation and service will be Thursday, February 7, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, with Father Jeremy Paulin presiding. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.