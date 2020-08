Prudence “Prue” Anne Cleghorn, 81, of Edwardsville, died at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Discovery Family Church in Collinsville.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.