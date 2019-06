Queenie Elieff

Queenie Elieff, 100, of Granite City, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where a funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.