Ralph Beckmann

Ralph Beckmann, 91, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.