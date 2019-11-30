Ralph G. Shevcik

Ralph G. Shevcik, 80, of Troy, Ill., formerly of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.