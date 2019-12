Ralph G. Vines, 83, of Pearl, passed on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at home with his best friend, Bailey, at his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Green Pond Church in Pearl, with Rev. Paul Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl, with Kampsville American Legion Post 1083 presenting military honors.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.