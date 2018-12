Ralph H. Von Bergen, 86, of Godfrey, died at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Eunice Smith in Alton.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, December 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Roy Rhodes officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.