Ralph L. Long, 97, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.
Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.
Ralph L. Long, 97, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.
Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018