Ralph M. Clouatre

Ralph M. Clouatre, 84, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

In celebration of his life, private funeral services will be held. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will be at Moro Cemetery. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at a later date.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.