Randall E. Prentice, 85, of Trenton, Ill., died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Dan L. Perry, pastor of Care Ministries, Troy UMC, officiating. Interment will be private.