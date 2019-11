Randy A. Grater Sr., 58, of Highland, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 8 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, Ill.