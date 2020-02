Randy Spears

Randy Spears, 67, of Belleville, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.