Rava N. Lombardo

Rava N. Lombardo, 92, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home in Alton.

A Mass of Christian burial was Monday, August 3, 2020, at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant. Burial followed at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.