Raymond D. Vieth

Raymond D. Vieth, 78, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.

Raymond deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a memorial Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville will be held at later date when we can all join together again.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.