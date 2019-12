Raymond Elmendorf, 89, of Alton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Monday, December 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, in the funeral home chapel with pastor Roy Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.