Raymond J. Guenther

Raymond J. Guenther, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born March 28, 1930, in Granite City, a son of the late Francis J. and Clara E. Guenther. He married Lucille Marie (Merseal) Guenther on July 30, 1955, in Richwoods, Mo., and she survives. He retired as a shipping clerk in 1992 from Granite City Steel after 43 years of dedicated service. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War and was the recipient of the Korean War Service Medal, three Bronze Service Stars and other medals and recognitions. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, canoeing and camping. He also enjoyed playing board games, especially Aggravation.

He had a love of music and was talented with numerous instruments and always cherished singing with his family. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Phyllis and Mark Trolinger of Park Hills, Mo., Sharon and William Maiden of Culpeper, Va., Diana Guenther of Fairview Heights and Marilyn and Brad Browning of Granite City; two sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond II and Shandra Guenther of Hartford and Thomas and Amy Guenther of Granite City; 18 grandchildren, Travis, Sara, Emmily, Jessica, Rae, Felicia, Cassidy, Tim II, Stacy, Katie, Ashley, Larry, James, Kristin, Raymond III, Elizabeth, Malissa and Danielle; six great-grandchildren, Tori, Taylor, Cecilia, Henry, Elliot and Kayleigh; a sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Fred Cavins of Granite City; two brothers, Howard Guenther of Granite City and John Guenther of Festus, Mo.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Cliff and Virginia Guenther and Joyce Germanceri; and four brothers, Morgan, Donald, Larry and Charles Guenther.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.