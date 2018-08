Raymond M. Brooks

Raymond M. Brooks, 70, of Bunker Hill, passed away at 5:23 a.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of his life, graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.