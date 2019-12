Rebecca “Becca” Sanders

Rebecca “Becca” Sanders, 29, of Alton, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.