Redia “Rita” Joan Weymouth, 68, of Granite City, passed away at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.