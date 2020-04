Regina M. Burris

Regina M. Burris, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville.

Regina deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this uncertain time a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.