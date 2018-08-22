Reidyth “Reedi” D. Daech, 73, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, and 9-10 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at Tri-City Assembly of God, 3400 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Pastor Roy Boyer and Pastor Barry Shepherd officiating. Reedi will be laid to rest next to Edward at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.