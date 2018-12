Retha Wilkinson

Retha Wilkinson, 94, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018, at Eunice Smith Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Ed Smith officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.