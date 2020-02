Rev. Charles M. Schwaab

Rev. Charles M. Schwaab, 86, of Godfrey, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.