Rev. Clifton E. Galiher

Rev. Clifton E. Galiher, 85, of Granite City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Ave. in Granite City. In celebration of Clifton’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Bethel Chapel, with Pastor David Brimm officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.