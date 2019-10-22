Rev. Daniel Lynn Patterson

Rev. Daniel Lynn Patterson, 69, of Granite City, passed away at 5:27 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards St. in Granite City, with Daniel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.