Rev. Kenneth H. DeWall

Rev. Kenneth H. DeWall, 92, of Bethalto, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 28, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Jerry Wray will officiate. Burial will follow at Moro Presbyterian Cemetery.