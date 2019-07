Rev. Rachel Lee Wiggins

Rev. Rachel Lee Wiggins, 79, of Bethalto, went to be with her Lord at 6:28 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Bethalto Church of God. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.