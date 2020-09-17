Ricardo O. Valdez Sr.

Ricardo O. Valdez Sr., 73, of East St. Louis, IL, passed away at 12:11 p.m. Wed. Sept. 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

He was born June 26, 1947 in San Antonio, TX to the late Alejandro & Emilia (Olivo) Valdez.

On Dec. 17, 2003, he and Gabriela Ramirez were married in Owosso, MI. She survives.

Ricardo was a retired ordained minister and a member of Great Light Christian Center. He loved to preach and fish.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 8 children: Veronica (Juan) Guzman of Grand Rapids, MI, Ricardo (Dalia) Valdez Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Emilio (Gina) Valdez of San Antonio, TX, Soledad Valdez, Vanessa Valdez, Abraham Valdez, Noela Valdez and Faith Valdez of East St. Louis; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 brothers and a sister.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

