Richard “Dick” Hugh Worthen

Richard “Dick” Hugh Worthen, 77, of Alton, passed away the morning of May 16, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, in the arms of his wife.

A carcade visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family graveside service will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River, with Pastor Tim Pate of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton officiating.