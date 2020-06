Richard “Rick” French, 70, of Godfrey, died at 7:59 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation was Monday, June 22, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.