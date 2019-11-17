Richard A. Willaredt

Richard A. Willaredt, 82, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Richard was born on February 26, 1937, in Granite City, the son of the late Arnold and Dorothy (Wachter) Willaredt. Richard was a Journeyman Machinist and part owner of M & W Machine and Gear Shop in Madison for 42 years. Richard was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City Knights of Columbus and the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. In his free time, Richard enjoyed his days of fishing and spending time with his family. Richard will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times he shared with his family and friends.

Richard is survived by and will be missed by his wife of over 63 years, Janice (Konarcik) Willaredt; his children, Richard P. Willaredt of Granite City, Lisa Dellamano of Nashville, Tenn., Amy (Tom) Miller of Bloomington, Ill., Alan (Christa) Willaredt of Granite City, and Vincent (Julie) Willaredt of Granite City; grandchildren, Deanne Dellamano, Gillian (T.J.) Widmer, Gwendolyn Goddard, Paul Miller, Karen Willaredt, Rachel Willaredt, Andrew Willaredt, Lauren Willaredt, and Joseph Willaredt; great-grandchildren, Ethan Clark and Rylee Widmer; sister, Mary Lou Bowers; and many other close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Richard’s life, a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.