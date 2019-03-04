Richard B. Wickman

Richard B. Wickman, 82, of Normal, formerly of Highland, passed away at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His services will be private. Interment will be at Pittsfield West Cemetery, Pittsfield, Ill. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born December 25, 1936, son of Bernard and Magdalena Schemel Wickman. He married Marilyn J. Coulter on July 11, 1964, in Hannibal, Mo.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn, of Normal; his daughter, Tara (Mike) Giblin, of Irvine, Calif.; his son, Brett Wickman, of Atlanta; and two granddaughters, Laurel and Zoe Giblin. Also surviving is his brother, Jim (Pat) Wickman of Granite City.

Richard worked for 20 years at Granite City Steel, retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed woodworking, yard work and home improvement jobs. Richard was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, but his favorite time was spent with his children and grandchildren and vacationing in Florida with his family.