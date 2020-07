Richard D. Swift

Richard D. Swift, 74, of Godfrey, passed away at home July 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.