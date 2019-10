Richard Daniels Jr.

Richard Daniels Jr., 44, of Pontoon Beach, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. until memorial services at 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private family interment will be in Kane Cemetery in Jerseyville.