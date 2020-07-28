Richard Donald Nelson

Richard Donald Nelson, 94, of Wood River, passed away at 7:19 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the church. The visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate. Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.