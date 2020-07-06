Richard E. Brand

Richard E. Brand of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age 74.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The family would like to request masks to be worn. There will be an opportunity to share memories. If you are unable to attend, please send written copy to brandiesfive@hotmail.com.