Richard H. “Dick” Jones, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and service will be held Wednesday, August 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Susan Harrison officiating.