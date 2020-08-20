Richard Irwin “Dick” Portell

Richard Irwin “Dick” Portell, 94, of Granite City, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, followed by a public drive-through visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A private service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, at Irwin Chapel, with Rev. John Davis and his son, Gary Portell, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.