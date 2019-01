Richard J. Torrez

Richard J. Torrez, 78, of Alton, died at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.