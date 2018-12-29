Richard James Stanton

Richard James Stanton, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 12:54 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Eden Village in Edwardsville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, December 30, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 31, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.