Richard John Moslander Sr.

Richard John Moslander Sr., 72, of Granite City, passed away at 9:38 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born May 21, 1946, in West Vienna, Ill. He married Lila J. (Strubberg) Moslander on March 31, 1978, in Granite City, and she survives. He retired on August 22, 2015, from U.S. Steel after 46 years of dedicated service as a Union Steelworker. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Pez candy dispenser collector and was an extreme Bigfoot enthusiast and was always on the lookout for both. He enjoyed his days traveling, taking a vacation, fishing, baking and cooking and liked baseball and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children; daughter, Anna L. Unger of Granite City; son, Richard Moslander Jr. of Granite City, and daughter, Amy Staggs of Wood River; four grandchildren, Amanda Bergfield, Katie Tomlin, Gabriel Tomlin Jr. and Gavin Staggs; two great-grandchildren, Isaiah Johnson and Cassady Johnson; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Thomas and Mary Ann Moslander, Kevin and Raenan Moslander of Arkansas and Johnny Mike Moslander of Arkansas; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Theresa and Phillip Mitchell of Louisiana and Tammy Metz of Arkansas; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Charlotte Elizabeth (Medlin) and Carl Prince; and his father, John James Moslander.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018, with Reverend Don Baker officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to The Wounded Warrior Project and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.