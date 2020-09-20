Richard Kauble

- Alton

Richard L. Kauble, 71, passed away 3:27 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.

Born November 5, 1948 in Eldorado, IL, he was the son of George Al Gene and Martha Jean (Bowman) Kauble.

Richard had been a train dispatcher for 41 years with Norfolk and Southern Railroad before retiring.

He is survived by his God Child, Lisa Hahne and her husband, Odie, and herr children, Nic, Trenton and Kaeden Toenyes; and best friend, Steve Lupcho.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.