Richard Kusnierz

Richard Kusnierz, 72, of Bethalto, passed away at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.