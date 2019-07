Richard L. Cloninger

Richard L. Cloninger, 78, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:02 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Naylor officiating.