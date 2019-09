Richard L. Stilwell Sr.

Richard L. Stilwell Sr., 77, of Alton, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, at the funeral home with Fr. Ben Unachukwu, OMV, officiating.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.