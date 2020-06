Richard L. Williams

Richard L. Williams, 78, of Columbia, Ill., formerly of Granite City, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Evelyn’s House, a BJC Hospice facility in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of Richard’s life, a graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.